TikTok Invented a Better Way to Use the Dyson Airwrap

The debate over the best ice-based dessert isn’t going away any time soon, and rightly so. From popsicles to gelato, awarding the number one spot actually feels more redundant than useful, as we think it’s preferable to enjoy all of them rather than having to pick one over the others. However, when it comes to the most significant dessert in American history, it’s hard to look beyond the snow cone. With a history tracing back to the 1850s, these simple yet well-loved treats are synonymous with vintage America and remain loved, even today. That’s why investing in one of the best snow cone machines is a decision you’re not likely to regret.