Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Invented a Better Way to Use the Dyson Airwrap

By Nicola Dall'Asen
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're the proud owner of a Dyson Airwrap, we're about to hit you with some game-changing information. Your pre-styling dryer attachment — you know, the ovular one with the hole through the middle — can actually straighten your hair all on its own… that is if you use it in a somewhat peculiar way. As people on TikTok recently discovered, you can just loop sections of hair through the middle of that hole, flip it upside down, and slowly drag the dryer from the top down.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Way#New York City#Hair Styling#Long Hair#Dry Hair#Allure Video#Decent Shape#Hairstyling#Commenters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
ElectronicsT3.com

Sorry Dyson, there is an even better way to clean hard floors

Dyson has a rush of product out right now. The two most recent additions to its iconic cordless vacuum cleaner range are both heavily geared towards hard floors, and both are undeniably excellent. The brand new Dyson Omni-glide seems to almost float on air, as it effortlessly cleans around furniture...
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

How to use the 3D photo effect that TikTokers are using to elevate their Insta game

Recently you will have seen a whole heap of videos using the TikTok 3D photo effect – with pumping music, a quick montage of pictures will appear, cleverly edited to pop out of the screen in a 3D style. Whilst there was a time where this could only realistically be achieved with complex editing mastery, the TikTok 3D photo effect can now be done by anyone relatively easily by following just a few simple steps.
TV & VideosPosted by
Salon

These TikTok famous eggs are even better with a Spanish twist

Don't overthink it — heat up a pan and make some eggs. Look, you're halfway to a male already. Eggs are the Swiss army knife of ingredients; they lift cheesecakes and flavor brownies. They stretch leftovers into croquettes and frittatas and pasta pies. Even the most extravagant, most golden-yolked ones you can buy are still a bargain. They're quick to cook, and when you give them a starring role in a meal, they never disappoint.
Interior DesignMSNBC

Gen-Z invents new way to poke fun at past Millennial trends

From Chevron patterns to “Live, Laugh, Love” décor, Gen Z says “Cheugy” is hard to pinpoint but you’ll know it when you see it especially when it comes to older Millennials. NBC Youth and Internet Culture Reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to break down the viral TikTok trend.
Behind Viral Videoslariatnews.com

TikTok has influenced app users in more ways than one

The ever-growing video editing app has taken over the social media world, guiding youth on what to wear, eat and read. TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms this past year. Users get to scroll through funny videos, reviews, tutorials, self-care tips and life hacks. These topics have led to a major influence on users worldwide and how they go about their day-to-day lives.
InternetPantagraph

A better, video-centric pantagraph.com is coming your way

A fresh new look is coming to your pantagraph.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere. Starting Tuesday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform. It...
RecipesPopSugar

TikTokers Are Now Making Oreo Sushi Rolls, and Sorry, Baked Feta, but This Is Better

It's a fact: TikTok is the place to go to find the newest, coolest, wackiest, and weirdest recipes. From last year's alluring whipped coffee to this year's viral baked feta pasta, it's been shown time and time again that not only do TikTokers know good food, but they also make good food. And the newest trend on the social media platform features a dynamic food combo that can only be described as enticingly sweet: introducing Oreo sushi.
Interior Designfooyoh.com

5 Ways to Redecorate Your Flat for a Better 2021

It’s not as hard as you may think. Whether you’re just giving your home a makeover for your own sake, or you’ve been reading the latest statistics about real estate saying coronavirus has not changed it much, here is what you should do to make your home look beyond impressive.
Youtubeava360.com

3 Ways to Track Your Time for Better Results ????

--- ► SUBSCRIBE to the Simpletivity channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/simpletivity?sub_confirmation=1. ► Get your FREE productivity guide: https://www.simpletivity.com/free. ► Visit the website: https://www.simpletivity.com. Let's Connect!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simpletivity. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottdfriesen. Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottdfriesen. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scottdfriesen. Scott Friesen is a productivity specialist and founder of Simpletivity training and consulting. He is also a prolific public speaker,...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Dyson Omni-glide review

The Dyson Omni-glide is a new type of vacuum for hard floors that can be maneuvered in any direction. Its two-brush-bar cleaning head can cover a wider area in one sweep, and its powerful suction is almost on par with more expensive Dyson models. However, it's expensive compared to rivals offering similar features, and it also has a smaller-than-average dust canister and a short run time.
Cell Phonesmnn.org

How To Record Better Audio Using Your Phone

You don't need access to an expensive microphone to record quality audio. All you need is your phone. We often forget all of the things phones are capable of doing such as recording audio. Here are simple tips to get fantastic results with these hand-held marvels. Turn off your alert...
LifestylePosted by
Womanly Live

10 Ways To Re-Use Teabags

Teabags are typically single-use items, but what if we told you there were ways to reuse them? There are plenty of repurposing hacks for many products and items, including a teabag. Everybody knows how to make a cup of tea by the time they reach adulthood. All you have to...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People

In 2018 Vice published AC Dumlao’s 100 Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People No day like today to work on using your cis privilege to promote equity. As a trans, non-binary advocate and educator, I’m continually asked: how do I be a good ally? Compiled via my experiences as a non-binary person and crowdsourced insights from my awesome friends on social media, here is a list of 100 ways to make the world better for non-binary folks. While the following is not the Definitive Cis Allyship List, it’s a great place to start.
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design...
Bronx, NYConnecticut Post

5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Back when I attended M.S. 101 in the Bronx, I tuned out the science teacher because I didn’t think science was for me. I viewed the subject as something distant and inaccessible. I never saw myself becoming a scientist.
Books & LiteratureFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Keys to a better way to live (Part 3 of 3)

For the past several weeks we have explored a “Better Way to Live” through the lens of best selling author Og Mandino. When I first read this book nearly 20 years ago, I copied Og’s rules, framed them, and rotated them each week on my office wall. The following are rules #13 - #17:
Weight LossUS News and World Report

15 Ways to Shift Your Mindset for Better Weight Loss

Losing weight is about more than just diet and exercise. If losing weight were easy, there wouldn’t be so many diets and approaches to choose from. Every diet and weight-loss strategy has its pros and cons, but for any to really work, you’ve got to get your mind right. "Shifting...
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Is There a Better Way To Beat the Summer Heat Than With a Snow Cone?

The debate over the best ice-based dessert isn’t going away any time soon, and rightly so. From popsicles to gelato, awarding the number one spot actually feels more redundant than useful, as we think it’s preferable to enjoy all of them rather than having to pick one over the others. However, when it comes to the most significant dessert in American history, it’s hard to look beyond the snow cone. With a history tracing back to the 1850s, these simple yet well-loved treats are synonymous with vintage America and remain loved, even today. That’s why investing in one of the best snow cone machines is a decision you’re not likely to regret.
GardeningNorwalk Reflector

Garden your way to better nutrition

Summer is almost here! Many of us have probably been working on our landscaping and gardens preparing them for the season. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or looking to plant some fruits, veggies, and herbs for the first time, your garden can be a great way to take the next step in improving your health. Here are suggestions of things you can plant in your garden that have a lot of good nutritional value.