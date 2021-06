The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday, but saw quite a bit of a turnaround as the jobs number came out with 559,000 jobs for the previous month. There was a lot of concern on Thursday about the possibility of the Federal Reserve tapering, at least as far as the quantitative easing situation is concerned, due to the fact that the ADP private numbers were so hot. That being said, there were whispers of “1 million jobs added” going around the trading floors.