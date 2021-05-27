Cancel
200-year-old bottle of wine meant for Napoleon sells for $30K

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a “small” price to pay. A 200-year-old bottle of wine that was supposed to be sipped by the famously short French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte sold for $30,000 at an auction this week. The sweet South African vino — a blend of “ripe and raisined” red muscadel and...

nypost.com
#Wine Decanter#Wine Bottle#Bottle Of Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Red Wine#Fine Wine#Red Grapes#French#South African#Grand Constance#200 Year Old Bottle#Wine History#Wine Buffs#Nederburg Wine Estate#Constantia Wines#Decanter Magazine#Sale#Taste#Flavor
