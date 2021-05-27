200-year-old bottle of wine meant for Napoleon sells for $30K

Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast, Cynthia Saltzman, Thames & Hudson, 320pp, £25 (hb) The fact that a number of the world-famous works housed at the Musée du Louvre were looted by Napoleon Bonaparte has perhaps slipped under the radar for lovers of the Parisian museum. Napoleon’s Plunder charts Bonaparte’s ransacking of Italy and Spain, among other countries, in the late 18th century, exploring “one of the most spectacular art appropriation campaigns in history”. The looted haul of masterpieces by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Titian were displayed at the Louvre in a powerful show of the emperor’s strength (some works were returned to their home countries after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815). In 1797, Napoleon removed The Wedding Feast at Cana (1563) by Paolo Veronese from the refectory of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Cynthia Saltzman relays how the canvas was rolled up around a cylinder, sent to France, and later patched-up and retouched. The vast painting remains at the Louvre to this day and hangs in the same gallery (the Salle des États) as the Mona Lisa.