Khloe Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Is Sold Out — But We Found a Similar 1 for $17

After a lot of research and second guessing, Khloe Kardashian finally concluded that she wants to use a surrogate to have her second child on this week’s ‘KUWTK.’. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got one tiny step closer to having their second child on the May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier this season, Khloe and Tristan froze embryos so they’d have options for their future, and they began exploring surrogacy. “I was told that I would not be smart to carry my second pregnancy because I’d be high risk,” Khloe explained. “[They told me] to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I decided that’s what we’re going to do.”