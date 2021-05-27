‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ illustrator Lois Ehlert dead at 86
Beloved children’s book illustrator Lois Ehlert died of natural causes Tuesday in Milwaukee, her publisher Simon & Schuster said. She was 86. The Wisconsin native was best known for her brightly colored cut-and-paste illustrations in the 1989 book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.” The classic book tells the tale of a group of multi-hued capital letters who attempt to congregate at the top of a coconut tree, creating a question of space. “Chicka chicka boom boom! Will there be enough room?” the book’s text repeatedly questions.nypost.com