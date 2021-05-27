Fort Worth Animal Shelter faces overcrowding problem; needs community to adopt, foster pets

(Thomas Park/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) The Fort Worth Animal Shelter reported a severe overcrowding problem on Wednesday and asked for the community’s help, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .

The shelter is asking for adoptions of medium and large dogs plus cats in order to make space. The shelter accepted about 2,800 animals in April and May, which is a time of the year that pets are left behind more often because of the school year ending and people relocating, according to the shelter.

Adoptable pets have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped, and the shelter is waiving adoption fees.

If a family can’t take in a new pet, people can also help by fostering an animal, or caring for the pet until it can be adopted.

“Fostering opens up kennel space to make room for the steady intake of new pets coming into the shelter each day,” Code Compliance Assistant Director Dr. Tim Morton said in a press release. “Right now, every single kennel is priceless.”

For more information about adoption and fostering, visit the city’s website .