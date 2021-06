For the second time in program history, the Liberty softball team advanced to an NCAA Regional Final, but the Lady Flames season would come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. No. 3 seed in the region James Madison was able to outlast the No.2 seed Liberty (44-15) and pull out a come from behind 8-5 win as the Dukes (37-1) advance to the Super Regionals where they will play at No. 8 seed Missouri.