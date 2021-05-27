May 2021 Global Eye Care Supplements Market Report 2021 Key Players Biosyntrx, Nordic Naturals, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Healths Harmony USA Supplements, NUSAPURE

Global General Purpose HSMs Market was valued at US$ 547.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1783.0 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. General purpose hardware security module are hardware devices used to create and verify digital signatures, encrypting and decrypting data and boost the encryption practices by generating keys. Businesses nowadays are facing problems of data security, general purpose HSM helps in achieving higher levels of data security and trust this factors boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of general purpose HSMs in various organizations due to the unique security properties and also provide cryptographic service to numerous businesses across different industry verticals. General purpose hardware security model allows companies to integrate hardware security to various applications like public key infrastructure, web application servers and various databases. Organizations are adopting general purpose HSMs for key management purpose or for payment purposes.