Western & Southern Open ups capacity ahead of tournament

By Meg Garner
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 8 days ago
Tennis fans have something to celebrate: the Western & Southern Open will be played in front of fans at full capacity.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

