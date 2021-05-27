Western & Southern Open ups capacity ahead of tournament

The Wichita State baseball team dropped their opening game of the AAC Tournament to South Florida, 7-2 on Tuesday. The Bulls jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Shockers’ starter Liam Eddy only secured two outs in his outing, allowing all three runs. The Bulls added two more runs in the second inning from a two-run home run from Roberto Pena, increasing their lead to 5-0.