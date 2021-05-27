Why frontcourt recruiting is a priority in 2022 for UNC, Hubert Davis
As North Carolina basketball shifts from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis, the 2021-22 season looks like a bit of a transition period. UNC will part ways with several key figures from its frontline. Day’Ron Sharpe will head to the NBA Draft. Walker Kessler is now an Auburn Tiger; Garrison Brooks will also head to the SEC, set for Mississippi State, where he’ll team up with former NC State guard Shakeel Moore. (I’m still trying to wrap my mind around this configuration.)accsports.com