Why frontcourt recruiting is a priority in 2022 for UNC, Hubert Davis

On June 1, the NCAA's recruiting dead period window officially ended, thus allowing college coaches and prospects the chance to meet face-to-face for the first time since March 2020 --- 15 months ago. For a North Carolina basketball coaching staff that features a new head coach in Hubert Davis and new assistant coaches, the month of June will be crucial. They will be meeting with players and families, showing off UNC and everything that Carolina basketball has to offer while trying to secure the future of the Tar Heel program.