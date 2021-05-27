Cancel
MLB

UMS-Wright LHP Maddux Bruns moves into first round in latest MLB draft predictions

By Ben Thomas
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
UMS-Wright left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns has moved into the first-round predictions in The Athletic’s latest Mock Draft preview. Keith Law has the Cincinnati Reds picking Bruns at No. 30 overall. Here is how Law phrased the pick:. Bruns has some of the best stuff in the high school class, but...

