Experience told as Tooting & Mitcham’s first team defeated a young AFC Wimbledon team to win the London Senior Cup yesterday. Prior to the game, it was intriguing to believe who would have the advantage. Tooting had played until very late three days earlier before seeing off Hanwell Town but were match fit. Wimbledon were without some of the players that got them into the final, including Matt Cox and Corie Andrews, but they were well rested.