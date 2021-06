In the biggest wide receiver news from yesterday (jokes), the Falcons announced the signing of former Titans and Vikings wide receiver, Tajae Sharpe. Arthur Smith is obviously familiar with Sharpe from his days in Tennessee, where Sharpe spent the first three years of his career. His rookie campaign was his most productive, appearing in all 16 games (starting in 10) and catching 41 balls for 522 yards and two touchdowns. In the two seasons after that, he combined for 645 yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions.