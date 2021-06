Lake Creek High School Principal Phil Eaton believes the Class of 2021 has persevered through the most interesting journey in modern public education’s history. “I think we all probably could write a book on this year, just in terms of the challenges everybody has faced, but at the end of the day, our kids are so used to a certain kind of education, it all got flipped on them,” Eaton said. “We told our graduates today and the central theme as we look at graduations across countries is just going be praise for this class and for their resilience, their flexibility, patience and understanding.”