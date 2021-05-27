Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler PD joins “Click It or Ticket”

 11 days ago

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign. Officers will be watching to make sure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained with a seat belt over the Memorial Day Holiday. Statistics show wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45%. The Tyler program runs May 28-June 1. The statewide program, organized by TxDOT, began May 24 and continues through June 6.

