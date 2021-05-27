Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Professional Gouache Sets for Painterly Experimentations

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The primary feature of gouache is its opacity. While these paints are similar to watercolor in the way they’re applied to paper, they are formulated so pigments remain near the surface of the paper rather than getting absorbed into its fibers. Like any other paint, gouache comes in a range of grades, and it can get pretty expensive. Pro-grade gouache is typically made with carefully sourced pigments with a low amount of binder; these paints often have a high lightfastness level as well. A good way to save a little money when going for these higher-end options is to purchase a set of tubes. While you can buy sets with dozens of colors, don’t write off smaller selections. Even with just five colors, you can create so many more with these beautifully blendable paints. Find your future favorite gouache set below.

www.artnews.com
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Commercial Art#Bees#White Paint#Primary Colors#Japanese#M Graham Gouache#Cobalt Blue#Titanium White#Winsor Newton#German#Holbein Artists#Ivory Black#Student Grade Gouache#Pro Grade Gouache#Watercolor#High Quality Paints#Vibrant Colors#Illustrations#Plein Air Painting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
ShoppingPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Brush Pen and Dual-Tip Brush Pen Sets with Color Inks

Love painting or inking but hate the mess? Consider brush pens, which combine the flexibility of brushes with pen technology. Highly portable and relatively easy to use, brush pens are also versatile: They can produce fine lines or thicker, fluid marks, depending on how you angle them. They’re a perfect tool for hand lettering or calligraphy, but you can certainly use them to add flair to illustrations and even paintings if they carry the right type of ink. Many have a brush tip at one end and a fine-tip or chisel-tip marker at the other, doubling your mark-making options. Browse our picks of brush pens and dual-tipped brush pens below.
ShoppingPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Sets of Colored Disposable Drawing Pens for Artists and Writers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you illustrate, keep a journal, or doodle serially, you’ll probably benefit from a set of drawing pens. A reliable pen should have a sturdy nib and deliver a seamless flow of ink without causing a mess; you don’t want to be interrupted in the middle of a drawing by skipped lines or a destructive pool of color. Disposable drawing pens come in a variety of nib sizes, from an ultrafine .03mm to a bold 1.5mm—usually indicated by a number on the top of the cap or the side of the pen—and shapes, including needle-point (on fine and ultrafine pens), bullet, chisel, and brush. Needle-point tips tend to be a bit fragile, but treat them with respect and they will love you back. To save some money while building up your arsenal of pens, we recommend purchasing a good set. Depending on the kind of ink they carry, you may be able to blend colors to create even more tones, use them with watercolors, or create washes with them. Browse our favorite sets of colored drawing pens below.
Posted by
ARTnews

The Best Barens for Block Printing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally used in Japanese woodblock printing, a baren is a circular tool with a flat face used for rubbing paper to effectively transfer ink. Like many artists, you might have found that a wooden spoon can serve a similar purpose, but there’s no true substitute for a baren. The tool eases the burnishing process, allowing you to achieve more uniform and steady circular motions while covering more space in less time. Barens can also be used for linoleum printing, gel printing, and more, and they cause far less slippage than a brayer. Explore our favorite ones below, and say goodbye to the spoon.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Brayers for Young Artists Are Practical and Easy to Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Small hand rollers, also called brayers, are versatile tools often used for printmaking and a variety of other tasks, including painting base coats, inking stamps, applying glue for laminating or bookbinding, or use in paper crafts for embossing and burnishing. You can also embellish one with textured material such as lace or burlap to create interesting patterns as you roll. While valued by professional artists, brayers are also a handy implement for young creatives, especially since they are so easy to use. Commonly made out of rubber or a synthetic substitute, rollers come in a range of stiffnesses, with a softer roller providing more flexibility and coverage on uneven surfaces, and a harder roller working best for inking fine details. Our picks below will help you find the best brayer for your child’s project needs.
ShoppingPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Blue Painter’s Tapes for Clean Lines and Easy Removal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. In the sticky world of painter’s tape, those that are colored blue are among the least tacky, and thus the easiest to remove. This makes them a popular choice for masking off areas when painting walls, baseboards, or trims, as you can remove strips with little worry of peeling away paint or wallpaper. But this light-duty tape is also a wonderful tool in the studio. You can use it to delineate borders for watercolor painting, to tape down quilt sections for precise alignment, and even to cover the bed plate of a 3D printer, since it offers excellent adhesion for PLA, a thermoplastic often used in those printers. No matter your need, we’ve got you covered with the best blue painter’s tapes on the market. Read on.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

Objet: Jordan Fine’s ‘90s-Inspired Glass Vessels, for Drinking and Social Good

Just before the start of the pandemic, the artist Jordan Fine felt drawn to the idea of making hand-blown glass cups. Fine, who is based in Cleveland, Ohio, had been producing glass jewelry and pipes for years, but felt the urge to branch out right around the time their grandmother — one of their greatest champions — passed away, in February of 2020. Surrounded at home by their grandmother’s art, and fresh from a tarot reading that indicated she would continue to have a major impact in their life, Fine started blowing small, exuberantly colored cups and selling them on Instagram. To Fine’s surprise, the cups were a hit.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Art Subscription Boxes for Regularly Programmed Creative Pursuits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. An art subscription box is one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a creative friend. Typically delivered monthly, these kits come with specially curated supplies, whether paints, inks, or paper, to surprise and inspire you. Because everyone’s preferences are different, you likely won’t be in love with every single product you receive every month. Still, subscription boxes are a fun way to try products you might not have used before or even known about. If you’ve ever been overwhelmed by all the choices at a typical art store, these boxes are also a handy way to hone your tastes so you can be more informed the next time you shop in person. Below, find five of our favorite art subscription services that offer the best deals for U.S. artists. (If you’re based elsewhere, we recommend looking into the cost of international shipping, as that can really bump up the price.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
ARTnews

Colored Duct Tape for Affixing Materials in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Colored duct tapes: They’re not just for your backpack or your Vans anymore. (If you were in middle school in the aughts, you know what I’m talking about.) On the 2020 art-supplies bingo card, we doubt anyone guessed that brightly hued duct tape would make a resurgence—not as a fashion statement this time, but to demarcate social distancing guidelines during a deadly respiratory pandemic. Of course, colored duct tapes can be used for much more than the waiting line outside your local Trader Joe’s. We’ve picked our five favorite brands, selecting them on the basis of aesthetics (did someone say glitter tape?), durability, and stickability—because without the latter two, they wouldn’t really be duct tape, now would they?
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Sandpaper Pointers for Sharpening Drawing Tools

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A sandpaper pointer, usually a block of small sandpaper sheets mounted to a wooden handle, is a handy accessory for artists who use charcoal, pencils, and pastels. Pointers can be used to sharpen each of these drawing implements, offering the highest level of control to achieve a perfect point. They are indispensable for pencils with delicate leads that need a soft touch, and for creating an irregular point, such as for shading. They are also are useful for cleaning drawing tools like erasers, blending stumps, and tortillons, as well as de-burring cutting mats. We have rounded up some trusty, sturdy options below.
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Palette Knife Sets for All Your Painting Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Essential to any oil or acrylic painter’s practice is a great palette knife or painting knife. With such tools, artists can combine colors and materials in the process of creating their works. Though originally intended for mixing media, palette knives can also be used to apply paint to canvas, with different sizes and shapes producing different effects. Even watercolorists can use them to scratch into a work. Note that a painting knife, often with a curved neck or handle to keep the artist’s hands away from the painted surface, is technically a different tool and may be best suited for applying pigment to canvas, but painting and palette knives—both the tools and their names—are often used interchangeably. The blades’ edges can be blunt or sharp, allowing a wide range of strokes, textures, and gradations. A good set of palette knives can open up a whole new world of formal experimentation for any painter, regardless of the medium. Read on to find out which sets we like best.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Professional Scraper Knives for Quick Fixes

Paint isn’t as permanent as you might think! If you’ve made an error with your acrylics or oils, there is a way to fix it: Pick up a painting scraper. Featuring a sharp blade, this tool makes quick work of dried pigment; you can use it to lift paint off your canvas without ruining the fabric and without having to use any solvents. Scrapers are also great tools for cleaning off your palette and cleaning up your work space. Below, we highlight some of our favorites.
Interior Designsnntv.com

CHOOSING THE IDEAL CEILING LIGHT

Originally Posted On: Choosing The Ideal Ceiling Light | dazuma. Ceiling lights illuminate entire rooms and are an essential part of your home decor, so it’s important to choose the right light and achieve the perfect ambiance in your living space. If you want a ceiling light that will brighten up your living room, without overwhelming it, choose a minimalist flat ceiling light like this one:
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

Use the Best Tortillons and Blending Stumps for Smudging and Softening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Keep those fingers clean: Pick up a tortillon or a blending stump to blend, soften, and smudge your creative marks. Made of paper that is compacted and shaped into a pencil-like design, these handheld implements look similar but are used for different effects, most commonly with dry media such as charcoal, graphite, and pastel. A tortillon is hollow, features one pointed end, and is shorter, lighter, and less smooth than a blending stump; it is ideal for applications requiring precision, and it can create interesting textures. A blending stump is a solid tool that’s pointed at both ends and ideal for smooth blending; it can be cleaned and sharpened with sandpaper. Explore the characteristics of both with our favorite products below.
TravelPosted by
ARTnews

Bring Crafts On-the-Go with the Best Travel Art Kits for Kids

Art kits are a great option for keeping children occupied while traveling, whether on a road trip, flying internationally, or zipping across the country on an Amtrak train. Art-making will not only keep their hands busy but also encourage kids to express themselves and build motor skills in fun and engaging ways. You could purchase supplies piece by piece, but art kits are a cost-effective way to get lots of tools and materials at once. We’ve found the best products when it comes to being portable, easy to use on the go, nontoxic, and well organized; read on to learn more.
Internetavantmusicnews.com

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: May 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. May’s selection includes synthesized speech poems, “educational” sound collage, a diverse compilation of new noise, and tributes to sound artist Maryanne Amacher and Swiss composer Walter Smetak.
ShoppingPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Watercolor Sticks for Ethereal Effects

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Watercolor sticks are a great tool for artists who want to add watercolor effects to sketches and drawings. They are somewhere between a watercolor and a pastel, with a good amount of variation among brands. Apply them in a range of ways: Draw dry on dry and then wet your surface with a brush, dip the stick in water as you work, apply dry to wet paper, or even treat these sticks like watercolor pans, using a wet brush to take pigment from the stick and transfer it to paper. Watercolor sticks are sometimes priced better than traditional pans, and they’re highly portable: no palette or brush necessary. If you’re interested in using watercolor sticks for drawing or painting, find our list of recommended options below.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

sci-fi elements + holographic colors decorate this cosmic café in indonesia

Conteur interior and avere design created ET tea bar café, a melbourne-style café experience with a laid-back atmosphere where the emphasis is on the cafe’s cosmic and playful drinks in malang city, indonesia. identifying itself as ‘the happy place’, ET tea bar’s biggest mission is to provide light and playful spatial experiences and leave an impression of ‘happiness’ for everyone who visits. the narrative is based on the story of the alien’s arrival on earth, with this warehouse as their hiding place.
DesignDesign Milk

DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst Brings Together Craft + Technology

DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst is a unique digital embroidery stitch developed by Ayerst while at the Royal College of Art. The multilayered stitch allows complementary colors and differing stitch densities to be combined, creating an eye-catching, color-morphing effect in textiles as the product moves. I have always been fascinated with...
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

Toomey & Co. Auctioneers to hold 'Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts' on June 9

(ARTFIXdaily.com) On Wednesday, June 9, Toomey & Co. Auctioneers will offer close to 400 lots in Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts. With material drawn from distinguished artists and makers who worked primarily during the early 20th century, the auction includes paintings, prints, sculpture, furniture, lighting, metalwork, silver, jewelry, and textiles. Logistical details and bidding instructions are provided below the sale highlights.