The Best Professional Gouache Sets for Painterly Experimentations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. An art subscription box is one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a creative friend. Typically delivered monthly, these kits come with specially curated supplies, whether paints, inks, or paper, to surprise and inspire you. Because everyone’s preferences are different, you likely won’t be in love with every single product you receive every month. Still, subscription boxes are a fun way to try products you might not have used before or even known about. If you’ve ever been overwhelmed by all the choices at a typical art store, these boxes are also a handy way to hone your tastes so you can be more informed the next time you shop in person. Below, find five of our favorite art subscription services that offer the best deals for U.S. artists. (If you’re based elsewhere, we recommend looking into the cost of international shipping, as that can really bump up the price.)