Sporting line up confirmed for Friday night's Late Late Show

By Leader Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ireland's Olympic hopefuls prepare to head to Japan this summer, Friday night's Late Late Show will see Ryan Tubridy speak with our Irish Olympic medallists and rising stars of the future in a special final show of the season. Katie Taylor, World Champion boxer and Olympic gold medallist, will...

