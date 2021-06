No. 2 Northwestern lacrosse will look to secure its eighth national championship in program history this weekend in Towson, Maryland. First, they’ll take on No. 3 Syracuse in a Friday final four match-up. If they come out on top, they’ll advance to the title game Sunday and face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 4 Boston College. All in all, it should be an exciting weekend for the ‘Cats. Here are our staff’s predictions for what might unfold: