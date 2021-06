The proposed project will be located in a forested area to the northeast of Slieve Carr, approximately 8 kilometres southeast of Bangor Erris. The project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout. Detailed environmental studies will also be carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments. The results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.