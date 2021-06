From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. The first two weeks of May have proved to be busy ones for Law Enforcement in DeKalb County. There have been 35 drug related arrests made, a Polaris Ranger, DeWalt tools and several other tools recovered, that had been reported stolen out of Arab. A firearm was also recovered that had been reported stolen out of Chattanooga.