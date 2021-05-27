Cancel
Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) Reports Revenues Of $4 Million In Q1 2021

By DRP Staff
drpjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) posted a growth of 31% YoY to $4 million in revenues in Q1 2021. The company reported $3.8 million (up 62% YoY) from its software arm. Akerna reported a profit of $2.6 million. It is an increase of 53% YoY) in Q1 2021. Akerna holds a cash...

www.drpjournal.com
