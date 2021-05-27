Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua, FL

County Memorial Day Hours and Waste Collection

alachuacounty.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than essential services, all Alachua County offices (which are now working remotely), will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Due to the observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling and yard trash will be delayed one day for the entire holiday week. Monday’s regular collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on through the week ending with Friday’s collection on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 7.

alachuacounty.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Alachua, FL
Government
Alachua, FL
Society
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Memorial Day#Solid Waste#Trash Collection#Yard Waste#Regular Hours#Essential Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Recycling
Related
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Historical Commission Vacancy

The Alachua County Historical Commission (ACHC) has one Citizen-at-Large vacancy. County residents with a knowledge of local history are encouraged to apply, and the County Commission will make the appointments. The application deadline is May 23. Those persons with recent applications on file will be considered. ACHC meetings are typically held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. At this time, in-person quorums are required, so new applicants should be able to attend in person.
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

5-18-21 County Commission and the City of Hawthorne Joint Meeting

The Alachua County Commission and the City of Hawthorne will conduct a Joint Meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hawthorne City Hall Auditorium (6875 S.E. 221 Street, Hawthorne). The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must wear facial coverings at all times. The meeting is hosted by the...
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

Donation of Land Adds Protection to Santa Fe River

Alachua County has received a major donation of land on the Santa Fe River from Dr. Dale A. and Helen C. Lundgren. The property will be managed under the Alachua County Forever program and will add permanent protection to the Santa Fe River. The 236-acre Lundgren property was a joint...
Alachua, FLGainesville.com

Alachua to host elections office services May 25

Alachua residents will be able to access in-person county supervisor of elections services from city hall at a special one-day event later this month. On May 25, residents will be assisted with new voter registration and updates, vote-by-mail requests, election information and election worker recruitment. You do not have to be a city of Alachua resident to attend the event.
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Trailblazing Women of Alachua County... The Classified History

Women are amazing. Lets just admit it. But Women's History is often lost or hidden behind other stories. In this episode of The Classified History Podcast we dive into the stories of some of the trailblazing women of Alachua County. Mackenzie Pizzio, the curator of the exhibit Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women, joins the show to highlight eleven women she has profiled in the exhibit. The only living trailblazer on the list Vivian Washington File will join us, and don't skip past this, She will talk about her time as a nurse in the local hospitals during segregation and her fight to desegregate the local hospitals and doctors offices. So join us for this episode. Thank you.
Alachua County, FLWCJB

Alachua County Pets: Scout, Fable, and Blitz

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County. Scout is an adorable 8-month-old happy guy. He is friendly and affectionate. Shelter staff says he is good on a leash and full of smiles. He likes treats and seems eager to please. Fable...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

School districts mull COVID-19 protocols as they plan for fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the 2020-2021 academic year nears its end, school districts across Northeast Florida are looking ahead to the next one and wondering what, if any, COVID-19 safety protocols will still be necessary come August. In Duval County, the school district launched a public survey to garner responses...
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

Alachua County: Businesses should take down COVID-19 signs

A post today on Alachua County’s Facebook page formally acknowledged that there are no more local mandates: “To answer some recent questions again, the County’s masking order has expired. Businesses should take down the, ‘By Order of the County’ masking signs. However, businesses can still require customers and employees to mask if they choose.”
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Alachua County COVID-19 update: Two hospitalized with variant

Two Alachua County residents who were infected with the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom strain of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to state health department data. The residents include a 55-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, and additional information on their conditions was not available Thursday afternoon. The number of local COVID-19 variant...
Gainesville, FLwuft.org

Porters Community Residents Are Growing Tired Of Noise And Dust Coming From Neighboring Cement Companies

Chris Fillie worries about dusty peppers. Fillie has lived in the Porters Community for 17 years and owns a community garden on Southwest Third Street. There, he grows peppers, tomatoes, parsley and rosemary. While the garden has existed for 15 years and is meant to bring fresh produce and a green space to Porters, Fillie is concerned about the garden’s location near an industrial site.
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

County agenda: Celebration Pointe changes, choosing public art

Alachua County commissioners made changes Tuesday voted to the county's comprehensive plan to allow planned development at Celebration Pointe to continue. Celebration Pointe is an approximately 246-acre development west of Interstate 75 with a shopping center and planned residences. An upcoming sports events center is also planned in the heart of the development that is still in the planning stages.
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

Children’s Trust of Alachua County Hires Two Contract Managers

Press release from Children’s Trust of Alachua County. The Children’s Trust of Alachua County has recently hired Deon Carruthers and Belita James, MSW, as Contract Managers. “I am excited to have Mr. Carruthers and Ms. James join our team,” said Colin Murphy, Executive Director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua...
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

Colonial Pipeline Incident Misinformation

To explain the pipeline situation as it pertains to Alachua County, Alachua County Emergency Management would like to clarify some misinformation that may be circulating surrounding potential impacts to our area as a result of the Colonial Pipeline incident. Alachua County receives its fuel from two primary locations: the port...
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Register for summer camps

So, if you’re looking for a summer camp to keep your child happy and engaged in learning, then you may want to consider the city of Gainesville's summer camps that feature six, one-week sessions from June 21 to July 30. Camps will be closed on July 5. The city offers...
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Alachua County restaurant inspections for May 3-8: Some good, some not so much

These are recent restaurant inspection reports for Alachua County — from May 3-8 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.