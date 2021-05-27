Global Wound Irrigation System Market: Leading Technologies, Top Key Vendors & Insight Scope till 2025

The growth in demand for agricultural produce is positively impacting the agricultural industry across UK, Holland, Australia and Canada. However, the capital investment required for agriculture is on the higher side, and it becomes difficult for small and medium farm owners to invest heavily in agriculture, especially for heavy-duty agricultural equipment. The growth of online sales channels is enabling small-sized business to procure agriculture equipment, especially used equipment, at lower cost. Refurbishing of agricultural equipment is being increasingly seen in Holland, the UK and Australia, and companies are choosing to sell these products online. The end-users are increasingly preferring to use auction websites for procuring agricultural equipment due to faster transaction and greater choices associated with prominent auctioneering sites. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, for instance, has over 540 items related to agricultural tractors alone, and the registration to bid is provided free of any cost. There is no bidding amount restrictions, and the end-user can bid an amount equivalent to their maximum spending power. Tractors, for instance, are becoming increasingly popular amongst the end-users in Australia, as quality pre-owned tractors from prominent brands such as AG Chief and Kubota are available for bidding in numerous locations. Auctions are increasingly taking place through the medium of the internet. The market participants are increasingly incorporating online bidding features which makes it possible for end-users from various locations to provide live bids for a particular agricultural equipment. Additionally, dedicated websites for livestock auctions are increasingly coming up in Australia. AuctionsPlus Pty Ltd., for instance, allows the end-users to bid for a variety of cattle, depending on their breed, location, age, accreditation, amongst others. These factors are creating huge opportunities for agricultural auction market.