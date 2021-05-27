Cancel
Richland County, SC

FOLKS ABOUT TOWN

Columbia Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Columbia has announced recipients of its 2021 Preservation Awards: Preservation Leadership Award—Amy Elizabeth Moore; Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration (Commercial, Institutional, Rental or Municipal)— 915 Lady Street/ Nabisco Warehouse (owner: Avant Holdings, LLC, architect: 1×1 Design, Inc., general contractor: Weathers Contracting); Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration (Commercial, Institutional, Rental or Municipal)— 1337 Assembly Street (owner: Bob Cooper, Swampfox, Inc., architect: Lambert Architects, general contractor: Hood Construction); Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration (Residential)—2414 Lincoln Street (owner: Victoria and T.J. Clayton, general contractor: Matt Varner); Revitalization (all categories)—Rosewood Elementary School Library (owner: Richland County School District One, architect: Quackenbush Architects, general contractor: Penn Contracting, LLC); Revitalization (all categories)—1321 Lady Street/ 1321 Lofts (owner: Tom Prioreschi, architect: Lesesne Monteith, general contractor: Mashburn Construction); Revitalization (all categories)— 1649 Main Street/ Hendrix (owner: Main & Blanding, LLC, architect: Garvin Design Group, general contractor: Mashburn Construction); Revitalization (all categories)— 1107 Williams Street /Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center (owner: Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands, architect: Boudreaux Group, general contractor: Landmark Builders).

