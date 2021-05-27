Dollywood announces 'spectacular' nightly drone light show for guests during summer

Dolly Parton is feeling a new kind of energy with the reopening of her Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Speaking with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the country icon, 75, spoke about what it meant to see the theme park's staff back in action. "People always brag about the staff here at Dollywood," she told Roberts. "This is our 36th season, by the way. We've got all kinds of people that have been here from the very start. We're partners. That's the way I am with my band. We're just all partners here. It takes us all to make it work."