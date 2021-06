Source: https://www.constructionenquirer.com/category/news/. Developer Wheat Quarter and Hill Partnerships have entered into a construction agreement to regenerate the former Shredded Wheat Factory buildings in Welwyn Garden City.The multi-million pound deal will bring about the sensitive refurbishment of Wheat Quarter’s listed production hall, listed silos and art centre.Hill will also deliver the new Louis de Soissons Building and Bridge Community Building as part of a comprehensive single package deal.Plans have also been lodged to build up to 1,200 homes around the factory in buildings rising to 10 storeys, which is due to be considered by the local planning commitee.The homes will be a mixture of rented sector, residential care, community and commercial hub dwellings.Last year housing provider Metropolitan signed a deal to deliver affordable housing on a separate site to the south of the factory. This is being delivered by contractor Higgins under a £44m contract to design and build over 200 mixed-tenure homes.A planning application has also been submitted for the north site that would see more than 1,200 flats built up to 10 storeys high.Hill, which will see them build 150,000 sq ft of commercial buildings, creating hundreds of new job opportunities in the town.