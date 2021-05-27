National Society Colonial Dames install new officers and members
New officers and members were installed for 2021-2023 at the May 20 meeting of the National Society Colonial Dames, XVII Century, Gov. Robert Gibbes Chapter—(l-r) Doris Taylor, historian; Barbara Jones, librarian; Elinor Thompson, chaplain; Kathryn Durham, treasurer; Sharon Vanzant, vice president; Dorothy LaNeel Lesesne, president; Terry Gladfelter, president; Bonnie S. Glasgow, past president. Officers not pictured: Ashley Williams, secretary and Yvonne Howell, registrar.www.thecolumbiastar.com