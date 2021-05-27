T-Mobile getting ready for this year’s hurricane season
Hurricane season is coming up and T-Mobile wants you to know that it is prepared to quickly respond and support its customers that need it the most. Officially, hurricane season is between the months of June 1st until November 30th. Last year, 30 named storms hit the country, a number that has been recognized as the most-ever on record. And with the prediction that there will be above-average storm activity this year, T-Mo is doing its best to be prepared for swift response.www.tmonews.com