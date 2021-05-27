Cancel
Loretto School apologises for giving reference to sexual predator

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's oldest boarding school has apologised for exposing children to danger after giving a good job reference to a serial sexual predator. Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian, provided a positive reference for late French teacher Guy Ray-Hills in the late 1960s. The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard it also...

www.bbc.com
Violent CrimesBBC

Lynette White: Murderer Jeffrey Gafoor 'not suitable' for release

One of Wales' most notorious murderers is not suitable to be released from prison, according to the Parole Board. Jeffrey Gafoor was sentenced to life in 2003 for the murder of Lynette White in Cardiff in 1988. Covid restrictions had prevented Gafoor making "as much progress as hoped" since transferring...
Public SafetyBBC

Ex-Cardigan Castle director Jac Davies sentenced for £43k theft

The ex-director of Cardigan Castle who stole more than £40,000 and defrauded the charity has been sentenced. Jac Davies was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to fraud and theft. He took up to £43,000 from the charity's coffers over a two-year period, Swansea Crown...
Sex CrimesBBC

Paedophile William Clapham, 85, jailed for decades of abuse

A "predatory paedophile" who and raped and sexually abused children over seven decades has been jailed for 15 years. William Clapham, 85, committed offences against seven girls and one boy between the late 1950s and 2013. Jailing him at Lincoln Crown Court Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said he had been...
MinoritiesBBC

Dea-John Reid racially abused before Kingstanding stabbing, say police

A 14-year-old boy who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham was racially abused before the attack, police believe. Dea-John Reid and his friends were subjected to racist language before being pursued in Kingstanding on Monday evening, West Midlands Police said. Six people have been arrested, including two teenagers,...
Violent CrimesBBC

Birmingham stabbing: Man charged with murder of Dea-John Reid

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Michael Shields, 35, of Castle Bromwich, West Midlands was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in the city. West Midlands Police (WMP) said a 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy remained...
New York City, NYPosted by
Latin Times

Manhunt Launched For Man That Drugged, Brutally Raped Three Teens During 'Slumber Parties'

A Queens father remains on the run in New York City for allegedly raping three teenage girls during slumber parties hosted by his daughter at his home. The New York Police Department (NYPD) launched a manhunt on Friday for Dwayne Gordon, 41, after he reportedly drugged and sexually attacked three of his daughter's 13-year-old friends in their Springfield Gardens home, just north of John F. Kennedy International Airport, between October 2020 to May 2021 during sleepovers.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Violent CrimesBBC

Bradley Gledhill: Six convicted of Batley stab murder

Four men and two youths have been convicted of murdering a man who died after being stabbed during a fight. Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike in West Yorkshire, died after being attacked along with two friends on Park Croft in Batley on 21 June 2020. All three men received significant...
Violent CrimesBBC

Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton appears in court charged with murder

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his ex-partner and her child. Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth, Lincolnshire, on Monday evening. Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was remanded in custody at Lincoln...