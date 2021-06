Star Trek may be popping up in the seventh season of Fortnite. Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the modern gaming world due to the unique setup of the franchise and the massive multiplayer format the game operates on. Originally designed as a fort-building game to be played offline, the game has since transitioned to fully online, using a multi-player format instead. The game was a mild hit before the online mode took off, and made it a smash hit. The change in focus of the game has allowed the brand to focus on different methods in maintaining a player base. A base that may now include fans of Star Trek.