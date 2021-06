Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies fell to a new pandemic low in May, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquency rates ticked down last month to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Woodwell, vice president of commercial real estate research at MBA. “Pockets of elevated stress remain in loans backed by lodging and retail properties, driven by loans in the later stages of delinquency and foreclosure or REO. Quarterly measures of delinquency rates between last year’s fourth quarter and this year’s first quarter show a drop in distress across nearly every capital source.”