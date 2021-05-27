Cancel
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating To Athene Holding Ltd.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of "bbb+" (Good) to the recently issued $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes due May 25, 2051, of Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene) (Bermuda) [NYSE: ATH]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Athene and its insurance subsidiaries remain unchanged.

Athene intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, organic and inorganic growth and its commitment to the Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1A Ltd. AM Best notes that proforma financial leverage and interest coverage metrics remain at appropriate levels.

Athene's Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "bbb+" (Good), its existing Long-Term IRs and the Long-Term ICRs of its operating insurance subsidiaries were upgraded with stable outlooks on March 25, 2021 (see related press release), and remain unchanged following this issuance of the notes.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005728/en/

