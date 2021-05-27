AdventHealth unveils new surgical center

Through a collaborative effort with SOAR, Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative designated the City of Manchester as a “Smart Rural Community” giving the area an opportunity to lead the way in terms of broadband services. Officials say they have been expanding into Manchester for the past five years, seeing a need in the area for better broadband. CEO Keith Gabbard says this brings an endless number of opportunities. This gives organizations like Teleworks USA the opportunity to bring in more remote jobs to the area. Gabbard says it is a service that was needed well before the COVID-19 pandemic. PRTC hopes to expand to several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Clay County being one of the first. Gabbard says the overall goal is to provide their broadband services into as much of Kentucky as they can.