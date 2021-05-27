Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, KY

AdventHealth unveils new surgical center

nolangroupmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventHealth of Manchester unveiled their new $16.3 million surgical center to the public Thursday as ‘The Good Continues’ in our community. Chris Self, AdventHealth CEO, said it was a great day for AdventHealth and the citizens of our community and surrounding areas. “Great things are happening here at AdventHealth and...

www.nolangroupmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Manchester, KY
City
Center, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventhealth#Community Care#Adventhealth Ceo#Chief General Surgeon#Senate#Specialist Care#Healthcare#M D#Dr Gregory#Professionals#Rural Hospitals#Expansion Opportunities#Mayor Garrison#Valuable Adventhealth#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Manchester, KYsomerset106.com

City Of Manchester Designated As Smart Rural Community

Through a collaborative effort with SOAR, Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative designated the City of Manchester as a “Smart Rural Community” giving the area an opportunity to lead the way in terms of broadband services. Officials say they have been expanding into Manchester for the past five years, seeing a need in the area for better broadband. CEO Keith Gabbard says this brings an endless number of opportunities. This gives organizations like Teleworks USA the opportunity to bring in more remote jobs to the area. Gabbard says it is a service that was needed well before the COVID-19 pandemic. PRTC hopes to expand to several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Clay County being one of the first. Gabbard says the overall goal is to provide their broadband services into as much of Kentucky as they can.
Manchester, KYnolangroupmedia.com

AdventHealth of Manchester has new visiting hours

Due to our economy’s re-opening upon the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdventHealth Manchester has revised visitor restrictions for their patients and families. AdventHealth Manchester is following state guidelines and the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of its patients, the...
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Xanax bar warning!

AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) and Clay County Sheriff Department would like to issue a warning to the community due to the recent increase in overdoses from the street drug known as “Xanax bars.”. AdventHealth Manchester has experienced 10 patients present to the Emergency Room within a two-day span with an overdose...