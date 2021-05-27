Ottawa Housing Complex Evacuated Due During Early Morning Fire

CITRONELLE Ala, (WALA) Officials with Citronelle Fire & Rescue released a statement regarding fire crews battling an early Saturday morning fire. "At approximately 0130hrs Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded along with Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue to Bud Odom Rd for reports of a residential fire. Units arrived on scene to find a single story non-dwelling structure fully involved that had extended into the adjacent occupied dwelling. Firefighters coordinated an attack on the fire by making entry to the home while having a second team on the charley side of the structure extinguishing the non-dwelling. Thankfully all occupants were able to evacuate the structure and no injuries were reported. We would also like to thank Citronelle Police Department and dispatch, as well as Mobile County EMS and Dispatch."