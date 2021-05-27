Cancel
Accidents

Ottawa Housing Complex Evacuated Due During Early Morning Fire

By Jeremy Aitken
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareless smoking is being blamed for an early morning fire at an Ottawa high-rise. Firefighters were called shortly after midnight Thursday morning to the housing complex in the 900 block of Paul Street. When they got inside the high-rise they found smoke in the hallway coming from one room. The room sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

