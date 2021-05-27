Cancel
Klarna mobile app bug let users log into other customers' accounts

By Lawrence Abrams
bleepingcomputer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlarna Bank suffered a severe technical issue this morning that allowed mobile app users to log into other customers' accounts and see their stored information. Klarna is a Swedish bank that allows customers to make purchases and finance them over time. Today, customers reported that when they logged into the...

www.bleepingcomputer.com
Data Access#Mobile Users#User Accounts#Mobile Data#Twitter Users#Klarna Mobile#Klarna Bank#Swedish#Klarna Askklarna#Esraefe Rrb#Mobile App Users#Klarna Customers#Mobile Numbers#Random User Data#Stored Bank Accounts#Stored Bank Details#Phone Numbers#Sensitive Data#Video#Addresses
