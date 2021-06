EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted four narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 900 pounds of marijuana. Yesterday morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe suspected of being involved in criminal activity. The driver of the Tahoe refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was driven into the Rio Grande and the driver was seen swimming towards Mexico. A search of the submerged vehicle lead to the discovery of seven bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 300 pounds and worth more than $237K. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by Border Patrol.