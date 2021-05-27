Celebrating 30 years as duo pianists

Harley is a housebroken and spayed 6-year-old brindle-and-white pit mix. She is wonderful with children and some other dogs. Harley has been waiting at the SPCA since August of 2020 and is our second longest resident awaiting a forever home. Harley is very affectionate, playful and loving. She would make a great family buddy, but she needs a home without cats. If you have love and space to share for Harley, come by and visit her and see what a great personality she has.