Sumter, SC

Celebrating 30 years as duo pianists

By Name
Columbia Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddy Huss (l) and Annette Matthews performed Sunday, May 23 at Shandon United Methodist Church, celebrating 30 years of performing piano duets. The two have been making music together since 1991 throughout the Carolinas. Matthews has done extensive accompanying for instrumental and vocal soloists, Columbia Choral Society, and the Carolina Chorale. She teaches private piano in Sumter. Huss currently serves as Minister of Music at Shandon UMC.

