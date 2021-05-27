Celebrating 30 years as duo pianists
Eddy Huss (l) and Annette Matthews performed Sunday, May 23 at Shandon United Methodist Church, celebrating 30 years of performing piano duets. The two have been making music together since 1991 throughout the Carolinas. Matthews has done extensive accompanying for instrumental and vocal soloists, Columbia Choral Society, and the Carolina Chorale. She teaches private piano in Sumter. Huss currently serves as Minister of Music at Shandon UMC.www.thecolumbiastar.com