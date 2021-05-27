Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitou Springs, CO

Cemetary damaged in Manitou

kvor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Manitou Springs say vandals have damaged a number of grave sites at Crystal Valley cemetery. Some 50 grave sites were disturbed with headstones and monuments knocked over. A small burned area was discovered and there was trash also found in the area. No word on when the damage may have occurred. Interim Police Chief Bill Otto says his department will increase patrols in the area. If you have any information you are asked to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.

www.kvor.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Manitou Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Vandals#Pikes Peak Crime#Crystal Valley Cemetery#Grave Sites#Trash#Patrols#Police Chief#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman found dead after house fire in Security

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a woman's death after she was found following a house fire early Monday morning in Security. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cypress Drive, which is south of Colorado Springs. EPCSO says deputies and the Security Fire Department responded The post Woman found dead after house fire in Security appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs mask order officially remains in effect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite recommendations from the CDC and Governor Jared Polis, the City of Manitou Springs is keeping its mask order in place until further notice. City officials cited concerns about the large number of people visiting from out of state, and outside the country, in a news release sent to KRDO The post Manitou Springs mask order officially remains in effect appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Security house fire reportedly fatal

A home on Cypress Drive in Security caught fire overnight and was extinguished by the Security Fire Department early Monday morning. Reportedly, firefighters found one resident deceased in the home when they entered it. As of press time (11 a.m. Monday), the home is extinguished and cordoned off, and a...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Veterans and motorcyclists gather for 14th annual ‘Defenders of Freedom’ ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, there will be the longest law enforcement escorted charity motorcycle procession in Colorado, which will be over 40 miles through El Paso County and the City of Fountain. It's called the Defenders of Freedom ride, which is a recognition and tribute to honor all the men and women The post Veterans and motorcyclists gather for 14th annual ‘Defenders of Freedom’ ride appeared first on KRDO.
Rush, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush

RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead body at a property in Rush on Wednesday. On May 12, at 6:04 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road on a welfare call. At the scene, deputies discovered a deceased man The post Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-25 that left one person dead. According to CSP, the crash happened around 8:13 p.m. near the exits at Interquest and Briargate, at milepost 152 in El Paso County. When troopers arrived, they found the rider, a Colorado Springs The post 1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COGazette

Deputies investigate a death in El Paso County as homicide

El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday. Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.
Colorado Springs, COKRDO

Plague suspected in squirrels found dead in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Numerous squirrels have been found dead in the Patty Jewett and Divine Redeemer neighborhoods of Colorado Springs, and El Paso County Public Health says plague is suspected to be the cause. According to EPC Public Health, it's not uncommon for plague to be present around...
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Update on nuisance house

A house directly across the street from Widefield and Discovery high schools has remained an eyesore for the last several months, even after a fire destroyed much of it. Neighbors have reported that "it smells really bad over there" and that children have been observed "playing in that filth," according to one nearby resident. Motorhomes – some seemingly inoperable – continue to be parked around the property.
El Paso County, COepcan.com

County proposes roundabout for Fountain Mesa intersection

El Paso County is inviting neighbors around Fountain Mesa Road, Caballero Avenue and Fortman Avenue to attend a meeting where they will discuss a proposal to convert that intersection to a roundabout. Located adjacent to Janitell Junior High and near the busy Mesa Ridge Parkway, the intersection has been planned...