Cemetary damaged in Manitou

Authorities in Manitou Springs say vandals have damaged a number of grave sites at Crystal Valley cemetery. Some 50 grave sites were disturbed with headstones and monuments knocked over. A small burned area was discovered and there was trash also found in the area. No word on when the damage may have occurred. Interim Police Chief Bill Otto says his department will increase patrols in the area. If you have any information you are asked to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.