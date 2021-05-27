The Biggest Red Flags In William And Kate's Relationship

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is the stuff fairytale romances are made of. The dashing heir met the British beauty with a heart of gold, and they swept each other off their feet. The loved-up couple then tied the knot in 2011, marking their union as the real deal. But the storybook gods didn't stop there. See, even though Duchess Catherine hasn't been born into royalty, she has already become the United Kingdom's national treasure with her unassuming, down-to-earth nature. The lovebirds are parents to three of the most adorable kids and are always warm, kind, and affectionate in public. Yet, every now and then, rumors surface, which threaten their picture-perfect image. Tabloids and gossip mongers sometimes allude that not everything between the heir to the throne and the heir to a $50 million mail-order empire (via Celebrity Net Worth) is what it seems.