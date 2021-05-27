Cancel
Celebrities

Prince William Shows His Silly Side With Emma Stone

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, this is a pretty random pairing! Prince William and wife Kate Middleton joined "Cruella" star Emma Stone joined for a video call on May 26 to promote a special screening of the Disney+ film for Great Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers, the Daily Mail reported. As Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate honored the healthcare professionals whose contributions were integral during the coronavirus pandemic. Thanking the NHS for its "extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice," the Duchess of Cambridge extended gratitude on behalf of the British crown with the first drive-in screening at Scotland's Holyrood Palace.

