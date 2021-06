Using online testing software has now been the standard when it comes to creating and deploying assessments to check on an individual’s knowledge and skills. It provides more flexibility and convenience as opposed to traditional paper tests since they can be created and deployed anytime and anywhere. Given the current shift to remote work due to the pandemic, using online testing software counters accessibility issues, ensures that no one is left behind, and guarantees the continuity of the learning process in your organization. Online testing software can also help you easily manage your learners and monitor their performance.