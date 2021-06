TORONTO — Weston Foods, a division of George Weston Ltd., has announced several key appointments to its sales leadership team. Guy Burton has been named vice president of foodservice. In his new role, Mr. Burton and the foodservice sales team will serve customers across North America. Mr. Burton has been with Weston Foods for nine years, holding increasingly senior sales positions across the company’s retail and field sales and operations businesses. He also has worked as a key account manager and new business manager for PepsiCo Canada and as an independent distributor for Weston Bakeries for nearly four years.