RESTRICTIONS) (VARIATION NO.*) ORDER 20**. 2. (OXFORD, COWLEY CENTRAL WEST AREA) (CONTROLLED PARKING ZONE AND WAITING. RESTRICTIONS) (VARIATION NO.*) ORDER 20** NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Oxfordshire County Council proposes to make the above orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and all other enabling powers. The orders will amend the Oxfordshire County Council (Oxford) (Cowley Central East Area) (Controlled Parking Zone and Waiting Restrictions) Order 2021 & the Oxfordshire County Council (Oxford) (Cowley Central West Area) (Controlled Parking Zone and Waiting Restrictions) Order 2021. The effect of the orders is as follows: