City of Lincoln puts more money and focus on serving people with mental health issues
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined other City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials Thursday to announce additional funding to improve the community’s response for those experiencing mental health crises. The support includes City funding of $150,000 included in the 2020-21 budget and two federal Department of Justice grants totaling over $1.1 million received by Lancaster County to enhance juvenile services:www.1011now.com