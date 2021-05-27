Cancel
Warwick, RI

Ryan P. Dwyer

warwickonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan P. Dwyer, 35, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Tufts Medical Center, MA. Born in Warwick, he was a son of Richard Dwyer and the late Pamela (Dufour) Dwyer; step son of Joanne Dwyer. Ryan was a Central Transport Aid for RI Hospital. He was the beloved father of Ryan P. Dwyer and Amiyah N. Dwyer; brother of Keri Dwyer; half-brother of Wendy Langevin and Angel Messier; nephew of Arthur Dwyer, George Dwyer and Charles Dwyer. Ryan was the grandson of the late George and Natalie Dwyer and Leon and Gwendolyn Dufour. Ryan also leaves behind his long-time companion, Heidi Sousa.

