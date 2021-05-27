Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PLACE Attracts Berkshire Hathaway CEO Chris Stuart Into New Role As President

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLACE, an end-to-end real estate technology platform that exclusively partners with top real estate teams and brokerages, announced today that Chris Stuart is joining its executive leadership team as the company's first president.

Stuart joins PLACE from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS), where he served as President and CEO of the 50,000-agent global real estate franchise network.

Stuart brings to PLACE an impressive track record of rapidly scaling real estate brokerages and franchises while driving our consumer brand and experience.

During his time in the role, BHHS grew from 32,000 to over 50,000 real estate professionals including the expansion of the brand globally into markets throughout Western Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Caribbean, Canada, and Mexico.

"Chris is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of scaling large real estate businesses and connecting them to consumer services," said Ben Kinney, PLACE Co-founder. "Stuart joins our organization at the perfect time as we prepare to scale. His track record of rapid growth is in direct alignment with our immediate goal of continued expansion across North America."

PLACE currently employs over 150 individuals in their corporate offices located in Portland, Bellingham, Salt Lake City, Orlando, and Edmonton, Alberta. Stuart will assist in their plans to hire more than 120 additional full-time positions in the next six to nine months across their corporate offices.

"I am incredibly excited to join this impressive group of industry leaders and visionaries. PLACE and its network of operators combine a wealth of experience, diversity, and expertise with a culture of entrepreneurialism, hard work, and results." Stuart said. "This organization is fueled by collaborative partnerships, and I look forward to accelerating the significant momentum that has already been created."

PLACE ended 2020 with over $85 million in revenue and $19 million in profit, up 93% from the previous year. The platform is on pace to double again in 2021.

"Our growth has been built through our focus on finding and retaining the best talent for all of our organizations," PLACE Co-founder Chris Suarez added. "Stuart is another great example of our continued ability to attract the best that our industry has to offer. We have watched what he has built from afar and are energized to welcome him into our organization for our next phase of growth."

Stuart believes the real estate industry is at an inflection point.

"Given the foreseeable trends and evolutionary models that are sure to reshape the industry's future, I'm confident that PLACE will empower top agents to flourish by leveraging best-in-class technology, marketing, and systems."

PLACE is a proprietary end-to-end technology platform that delivers a complete suite of business services exclusively to top agents, teams, and brokerages across the U.S. and Canada. PLACE currently operates in over 70 locations across North America. For more information, visit www.place.com.

CONTACT: Holly PriestnerEmail: Holly@PLACE.com (512) 799-2883

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/place-attracts-berkshire-hathaway-ceo-chris-stuart-into-new-role-as-president-301301094.html

SOURCE PLACE

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
433
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Ceo#Canada#Ceo#Brand Marketing#Marketing Services#Bhhs#Company#Business Services#North America#Expertise#Best In Class Technology#Entrepreneurialism#Businesses#Asia#Consumer Services#Bellingham#Bellingham#Mexico#Edmonton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc., Cementing The Company's Position As The Largest Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Company In The United States

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Its Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. (the " Offeror"), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Signature Aviation plc (" Signature" or the " Company") announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase and consent solicitation (the " Tender Offer") with respect to its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2028 (the " Notes") pursuant to the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated April 8, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement"). Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement or the Standalone Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below), as applicable.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Overallotment Option

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowman") (Nasdaq: BWMN) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 115,925 shares at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 million. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of shares sold by Bowman in the public offering increased to 3,805,925 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $53.3 million. The exercise of the overallotment option is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after underwriting discounts and commissions.
Businesspowersportsbusiness.com

S&S Cycle hires new president, CEO

A longtime Harley-Davidson executive has been named the new president and CEO of Wisconsin-based S&S Cycle, replacing departed former president Paul Langley. Paul Skarie has been named president and CEO of S&S Cycle. He brings 15 years of experience at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Most recently, Skarie was in Business Planning for North America. Prior to that, he was managing director of Australia and New Zealand. He also served the Motor Co. in sales, dealer development and parts and technical service.
Wilmington, DEchemengonline.com

Chemours names new president and CEO

The Chemours Company (Wilmington, Del.) has announces a series of leadership transitions effective July 1, 2021. Mark Newman, the company’s current Chief Operating Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemours, succeeding Mark Vergnano, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since the company’s founding in 2015. Mr. Vergnano will be retiring from the company and assume the position of non-executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors for the balance of 2021, assuring an effective transition of leadership to Mr. Newman. In this role he succeeds Richard H. Brown, current Chairman of the Board, who has announced his intention to retire after leading the Board of Directors for the last six years. With these changes, Dawn Farrell, who has served on the Board of Directors since the company’s founding and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, will become the company’s Lead Independent Director.
Businesshomeaccentstoday.com

MarketTime adds Chris Happ as CEO

Industry technology provider MarketTime announced that Chris Happ has joined the company as CEO. Happ brings decades of experience as an entrepreneur and B2B marketplace leader. In this role, he is responsible for all aspects of sales, marketing, and executive leadership for MarketTime and its software solutions uniting manufacturers, sales teams and retailers in the gift, home, toy, apparel and accessories, housewares and outdoor living industries.
New York City, NYfinextra.com

United Fintech hires Goldman Sachs' Mark Lawrence for US push

United Fintech is expanding into the US with the appointment of Mark Lawrence from Goldman Sachs as Director and Head of Americas. This is a major development for the fast-growth firm launched by Christian Frahm to help banks, hedge funds and asset managers to accelerate their transition to a digital world through access to fintechs specialising in capital markets.
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

Know Extra About Inventory Marketplace by means of Best Key Avid gamers Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Company, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Workforce, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co

The Analysis Insights is among the rising organizations whose talent is in creating a some distance achieving research and Inventory Marketplace stories a company needs to have. It provides essentially the most fresh trade updates, marketplace patterns, and analysis gear. At that time, it makes use of the stories they accumulate to design tactics and answers for the group. Along with the truth that it’s available within the realm of trade, then again, it likewise works over a number of trade divisions.
Businesslptv.org

Jeff Hanks Selected as New Lakeland PBS President and CEO

As we’ve previously reported, there are leadership changes on the way at Lakeland PBS. Longtime president and CEO Bill Sanford is retiring later this month. We profiled Sanford’s career at Lakeland on Wednesday night’s newscast, but today, we introduce you to Lakeland’s new leader, Jeff Hanks. Hanks is currently Lakeland’s...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty to Offer Social Engineering Prevention Program

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced that it is providing qualifying private and nonprofit fidelity and crime insurance customers with complimentary access to the BHSI Social Engineering Prevention Program (SEPP). The SEPP is provided in partnership with the security firm SecurIT360 and offers a suite of services and resources to...
Peachtree City, GAThe Citizen Online

Hoshizaki America, Inc. appoints Chris Karssiens as president

Hoshizaki America, Inc. — headquartered in Peachtree City — on June 1 announced the formal appointment of Chris Karssiens as president. This comes after serving as interim president since March 25 and senior vice president of sales & marketing prior to that. With over 40 years’ experience in the foodservice...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MorphImmune, Inc. Appoints Ronald Martell As President And CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MorphImmune, Inc., a private platform company that is advancing a highly specific targeting technology that uses a ligand-linked payload to reprogram the immune system, announced the appointment of Ronald Martell as the company's President and CEO effective April 12, 2021. A serial entrepreneur,...
BusinessArkansas Online

Banks resigns as Tyson president, CEO

Dean Banks, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, Inc., has resigned, according to a news release. "Being a part of Tyson Foods has been a very rewarding experience," Banks said in the release. "Upon deep personal reflection and discussions with my family, the board, and my colleagues, I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time."
Economymarinelink.com

Berkshire Hathaway Launches Marine Insurance Products in France

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has launched a full line of marine insurance products in France and appointed Muriel Birre Julvécourt as Head of Marine. The company said that the new marine offerings included Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Stock & Transit, Project Cargo, Freight Forwarders Liability, Ports & Terminals, and Subsea Insurance.
Businesswattagnet.com

Tyson Foods names Donnie King president and CEO

Donnie King, chief operating officer of Tyson Foods, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately. King succeeds current president and chief executive officer Dean Banks, who is leaving the company and the board, citing personal reasons. “The board and I know…
BusinessSFGate

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
Businessagequipmentintelligence.com

Alamo Group Appoints New President & CEO to Board of Directors

Alamo Group has announced that it has expanded the membership of its Board of Directors from seven to eight members and has appointed Jeffery A. Leonard as a new member of the Board, effective June 1, 2021. As previously announced, Leonard succeeded Ronald A. Robinson as President and Chief Executive...
InternetAdWeek

Curiosity Maintains 100% Close Rate With Brooks Running As Social Media AOR

Brooks Running, the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, is naming Curiosity as social media agency of record following a competitive review, representing the 13th new client the Cincinnati agency has secured since the pandemic began, all remotely. The shops touts a 100% close rate. As a result of these recent string of wins, the agency will hire more than 10 new positions across multiple departments.