For more than a year our Outer Banks This Week events calendar was depressingly sparse, dotted with a virtual event here and there each month. But times have changed! Now our Daytime and Nightlife calendars are filling up, almost if by magic overnight (but really due to the behind-the-scenes work of Lissa and Paul – thanks, y’all!). Thanks to vaccinations, waning cases and looser COVID restrictions in North Carolina, we can be social again – safely, of course!