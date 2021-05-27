Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market To Reach $865.9 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 8035 Companies: 274- Players covered include ACC Limited; Barney & Dickenson, Inc.; Buzzi Unicem SpA; CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.; CRH plc ( Ireland); Dillon Bros Concrete LLC; HeidelbergCement AG; Hanson UK; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc.; Martin Marietta Inc.; Prism Johnson Limited; R.W. Sidley, Inc.; U.S. Concrete, Inc.; UltraTech Cement Ltd.; Vicat SA; Vulcan Materials Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Transit Mix, Central Mix, Shrink Mix); Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial, Industrial) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Turkey; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach $865.9 Billion by 2026Ready-mix concrete (RMC) is defined as a ready to use material that contains predetermined combination of aggregates, sand, water, and cement. Growth in the global market is led by high demand for such concrete, especially in urban areas. Recovering construction activity in developed economies and strong growth opportunities for residential and infrastructure construction projects in developing nations is expected to boost demand for construction materials in the future years. Other factors affecting the ready-mix concrete industry include environmental concerns; changes in lending standards and interest rates; and regional laws related to heavy transportation. In addition, regulatory mandates are spurring companies to invest in sustainable and advanced construction technologies, resulting in the development of new types of construction materials. For instance, new production technologies are enabling ready-mix concrete suppliers to continuously produce concrete volumes of more than 100 cubic meters per hour.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ready-Mix Concrete estimated at US$575.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$865.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Transit Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$514.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Central Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Transit mixed concrete is the most commonly used type of ready-mix concrete. The transit-mixed concrete prevents issues associated with slump loss or early hardening of the concrete. Major advantage of central mixing is faster batching and minimal wear of the truck mixer drums. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $336.6 Billion by 2026The Ready-Mix Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Developing economies are expected to lead growth in the global market led by improving construction activity, continuous industrialization in regional powerhouses such as China and India, increasing income levels, higher spending power, improving standards of living, and resulting higher demand for residential and commercial constructions. The developed markets show an increasing penchant for ready-mix concrete as compared to traditional site mixing. Shrink Mix Segment to Reach $121.6 Billion by 2026Shrink-mixed concrete refers to the type of ready-mix concrete prepared at the manufacturing units. The components are added to the batching plants, and the volumes are adjusted as per the strength requirements of the concrete. The concrete is then shifted through concrete pumps. In the global Shrink Mix segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$52.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years. CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Get Full Report Details https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-ready-mix-concrete-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ready-mix-concrete-market-to-reach-865-9-billion-by-2026--301301084.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
436
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#U S Concrete#Market Development#Global Markets#Construction Industry#Industrial Development#Gia#Acc Limited#Barney Dickenson Inc#Cemex S A B De C V#Crh Plc#Dillon Bros Concrete Llc#Heidelbergcement Ag#Lafargeholcim Ltd#Martin Marietta Inc#U S Concrete Inc#Ultratech Cement Ltd#Central Mix#Shrink Mix#Application Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Economygrainews.ca

Global Markets: Mixed U.S./Canadian jobs data

WINNIPEG, June 4 (MarketsFarm) – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – The United States unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent in May, from 6.1 per cent the previous month, as the country added 559,000 jobs, according to a report from the U.S. Labor Department. Meanwhile Canada’s unemployment rate was up 0.1 points, to 8.2 per cent, with employment down by 68,000 jobs, according to Statistics Canada.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Market To Reach $21.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Global Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

The mobile apps market is expected to grow by $ 653.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and growing m-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as costs associated with mobile app development and operations, the threat of cyber attacks, and the need to comply with regulations will hamper the market growth.
WorkoutsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Yoga And Exercise Mats Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Popularity Of Yoga Is Expected To Accelerate Growth

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yoga and Exercise Mats Market by Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, Natural Rubber, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store), End-Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global yoga and exercise mats...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The IoT Healthcare Global Market To 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT Healthcare Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global IoT healthcare market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.8% during the forecast period. IoT enables the healthcare professional to connect with the patients more proactively. The data collected through IoT devices support the physicians to devices on the best treatment option for the patient. Certain benefits of IoT healthcare include cost reduction, productivity and more efficiency, enhanced customer experience and mobility and agility.The increased adoption of health and fitness due to COVID-19 will be increasing the use of real-time health monitoring increasing the IoT healthcare market. Rise of usage of connected technology devices to manage operational as well as clinical tasks further drives the growth of the market. Large adoption of electronic health records (EHR) has been the major factor driving the market growth. Additionally, rising investments from major healthcare IT companies and increasing healthcare spending acts as some major motivators for the market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population creates demand for remote monitoring and EHR applications.High costs of IoT healthcare along with lack of skilled professionals towards this technology act as major restraints for the market growth. The reason behind the high cost is the requirement of the installation of software, hardware, training fees, networking infrastructure, &IT support. However, ongoing improvements in healthcare expenditure and rising demand for IoT healthcare in developing countries are expected to drive the market growth in developing countries in the upcoming years.The global IoT healthcare market is classified on the basis of components, application and end-user. based on the component market is segmented into hardware and software & services. Based on applications, the market is classified into patient monitoring, telemedicine, connected imaging, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research organization, research laboratories, and others.Among application, the patient monitoring segment is projected to dominate the market growth due to the rise in adoption of home and remote patient monitoring devices coupled with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cancer, and others. According to the World Health organization in 2020, chronic diseases are estimated to rise by 73% of deaths and 60% of the prevalence of diseases. Government regulations regarding patient monitoring technologies also boost the growth of the segment. For instance, in March 2020, FDA issued a policy to facilitate a great use of patient monitoring systems so that patient need not to visit hospitals that will be reducing the risk of spread of COVID-19 across the globe.Geographically, the global IoT healthcare market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World ( Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)). Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the IoT healthcare market. China, Japan and India are significantly contributing to the growth owing to the factors such as continuous improvement in healthcare sectors and increasing patient pool. The rising importance and growing demand for such healthcare systems supported by high-end medical infrastructure are propelling the growth of the market.Geographically, North America is projected to hold a significant market share in the global IoT healthcare market. Major economies that are anticipated to contribute to the North American IoT healthcare market include the US and Canada. The major factors contributing to the market growth include the presence of major IT companies such as Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., among others coupled with the presence of a developed healthcare IT infrastructure in the region. The growing adoption of the cloud platform is attributed to the faster deployment of new capabilities in the healthcare industry Market Players OutlookThe key players of the IoT healthcare market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Cerner Corp., IBM Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launch, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in august 2019, Philips announced that it has completed its acquisition with Carestream Health Inc. With the acquisition the company is aiming to provide better IT healthcare solutions and industry-leading medical imaging. Both the companies together will be delivering improved informatics and flexible solutions to hospitals. The Report Covers.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global $30 Billion Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market To 2028: Market Opportunities In Automated Procedures To Produce Cell Therapies

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Cell Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell therapy bioprocessing market is expected to reach US$ 30,052.61 million in 2028...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Weatherford International, AFL, Ziebel As

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2026 | Emerson, SMC, Rotork

Global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2026. QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Horizons ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc., ("Horizons ETFs") joined the S&P team and employees from Horizons and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of another Canada's first, the Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF (TSX: HGGB) and close the market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global BPO Business Analytics Market research report 2021 – Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis to 2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global BPO Business Analytics Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global BPO Business Analytics market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Biochemical Analyzer Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Dirui, Beckmancoulter, Hitachi

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Biochemical Analyzer Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Biochemical Analyzer Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Biochemical Analyzer processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Insulating Concrete Form Market 2021 In-Depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap By 2031

The Worldwide Insulating Concrete Form Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Insulating Concrete Form marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Insulating Concrete Form market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cobalt Boride Alloy Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Goodfellow, Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology, NIPPON DENKO

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Cobalt Boride Alloy Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Cobalt Boride Alloy Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Cobalt Boride Alloy processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Referral Marketing Software Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Referral Marketing Software Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Referral Marketing Software Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Referral Marketing Software industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Referral Marketing Software industry analysis report. Global Referral Marketing Software Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Referral Marketing Software industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.