Outlook On The $27 Billion Serviced Office Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global serviced office market.This report focuses on the serviced office market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the serviced office market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global serviced office market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $32.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the serviced office? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Serviced office market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider serviced office market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The serviced office market section of the report gives context. It compares the serviced office market with other segments of the serviced office market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, serviced office indicators comparison.

Major players in the serviced office market are WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual and Greendesk.The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.Governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-ups and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of serviced offices. The serviced office is a type of office which is supplied with each and everything needed for an office and it is offered on rent. Start-ups and SMEs will not have many funds, and time to build the office. Therefore, most of the firms move in Serviced offices or co-working spaces. According to the world bank, there are 400-500 million SMEs, start-ups across the globe, the number is increasing day by day due to extensive support by the government. Increased Government support and funds for start-ups and SMEs boosted the demand for the serviced office market.Lack of available space in some cities has always been a major challenge in the serviced office market. In recent years, availability of large conventional spaces in well-developed countries has been decreasing and land rate in desired locations is increasing due to which the service office provider firm is not able to afford to buy and supply the offices with the basic needs. Lack of large spaces can harm the serviced office market.The serviced office market covered in this report is segmented by offering into private offices, virtual offices, others. It is also segmented by vertical into IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods and by space provider into big brands, independent.The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology. For instance, an empty meeting room or a quiet area within the smart serviced office can be found easily using sensors. There are many advantages with IoT in the serviced office. Smart serviced offices offer several advantages such as improved time management, efficiency, reduced operational cost.In January 2019, A Philippines based flexible offices space online marketplace fly space acquired quick space, for an undisclosed amount. Quickspace is a Hong Kong based serviced office provider. The acquisition will help fly space to expand the operation and accelerate fly space growth in Hong Kong. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Serviced Office Market Characteristics 3. Serviced Office Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Serviced Office 5. Serviced Office Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Serviced Office Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Serviced Office Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Serviced Office Market Segmentation

27. Serviced Office Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Serviced Office Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Serviced Office Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. WeWork Companies 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. Servcorp 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Regus 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. IWG Plc. 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Bizspace Ltd 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Serviced Office Market 29. Serviced Office Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ugc90

