Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Outlook On The $27 Billion Serviced Office Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global serviced office market.This report focuses on the serviced office market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the serviced office market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global serviced office market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $32.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%. Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
  • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the serviced office? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Serviced office market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider serviced office market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The serviced office market section of the report gives context. It compares the serviced office market with other segments of the serviced office market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, serviced office indicators comparison.

Major players in the serviced office market are WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual and Greendesk.The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.Governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-ups and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of serviced offices. The serviced office is a type of office which is supplied with each and everything needed for an office and it is offered on rent. Start-ups and SMEs will not have many funds, and time to build the office. Therefore, most of the firms move in Serviced offices or co-working spaces. According to the world bank, there are 400-500 million SMEs, start-ups across the globe, the number is increasing day by day due to extensive support by the government. Increased Government support and funds for start-ups and SMEs boosted the demand for the serviced office market.Lack of available space in some cities has always been a major challenge in the serviced office market. In recent years, availability of large conventional spaces in well-developed countries has been decreasing and land rate in desired locations is increasing due to which the service office provider firm is not able to afford to buy and supply the offices with the basic needs. Lack of large spaces can harm the serviced office market.The serviced office market covered in this report is segmented by offering into private offices, virtual offices, others. It is also segmented by vertical into IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods and by space provider into big brands, independent.The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology. For instance, an empty meeting room or a quiet area within the smart serviced office can be found easily using sensors. There are many advantages with IoT in the serviced office. Smart serviced offices offer several advantages such as improved time management, efficiency, reduced operational cost.In January 2019, A Philippines based flexible offices space online marketplace fly space acquired quick space, for an undisclosed amount. Quickspace is a Hong Kong based serviced office provider. The acquisition will help fly space to expand the operation and accelerate fly space growth in Hong Kong. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Serviced Office Market Characteristics 3. Serviced Office Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Serviced Office 5. Serviced Office Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Serviced Office Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Serviced Office Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Serviced Office Market Segmentation

7. Serviced Office Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Serviced Office Market

9. China Serviced Office Market

10. India Serviced Office Market

11. Japan Serviced Office Market

12. Australia Serviced Office Market

13. Indonesia Serviced Office Market

14. South Korea Serviced Office Market

15. Western Europe Serviced Office Market

16. UK Serviced Office Market

17. Germany Serviced Office Market

18. France Serviced Office Market

19. Eastern Europe Serviced Office Market

20. Russia Serviced Office Market

21. North America Serviced Office Market

22. USA Serviced Office Market

23. South America Serviced Office Market

24. Brazil Serviced Office Market

25. Middle East Serviced Office Market

26. Africa Serviced Office Market

27. Serviced Office Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Serviced Office Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Serviced Office Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. WeWork Companies 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. Servcorp 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Regus 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. IWG Plc. 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Bizspace Ltd 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Serviced Office Market 29. Serviced Office Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ugc90

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-27-billion-serviced-office-global-market-to-2030---identify-growth-segments-for-investment-301300869.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
433
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Segments#Market Research#Key Market#Market Growth#Global Growth#Investment Management#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Wework Companies#Bizspace Ltd#Alley#Greendesk#Gmt Office Hours Call#Smes#Regus#Iwg Plc#Identify Growth Segments#Covid 19 Growth#Serviced Offices#Annual Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Philippines
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Related
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hard Coating Film Market 2021 Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities And Global Outlook By 2031

The Worldwide Hard coating film Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Hard coating film marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Hard coating film market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Business Insurance Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: transformez les énormes Business Insurance défis du marché en changement significatif. Global Business Insurance Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Business Insurance Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Cloud Based BPO Market Forecasts to 2026: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Segmentation Report

Cloud Based BPO industry report is outfitted on the grounds of different standards through several methods of study procedures. A number of those Cloud Based BPO market significant intervention performed by the research team to get information through different practices. The Cloud Based BPO data accumulated here are being authenticated until the study is in the last point. By these means, the excellence and high quality of the content supplied in this Cloud Based BPO report have been tagged statistics and data as well have been made available are around this mark and precise.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Business Process...
Softwarereportsgo.com

Global Restaurant Reservations Software Market 2021 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Restaurant Reservations Software industry report is outfitted on the grounds of different standards through several methods of study procedures. A number of those Restaurant Reservations Software market significant intervention performed by the research team to get information through different practices. The Restaurant Reservations Software data accumulated here are being authenticated until the study is in the last point. By these means, the excellence and high quality of the content supplied in this Restaurant Reservations Software report have been tagged statistics and data as well have been made available are around this mark and precise.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Global Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

The mobile apps market is expected to grow by $ 653.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and growing m-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as costs associated with mobile app development and operations, the threat of cyber attacks, and the need to comply with regulations will hamper the market growth.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Circuit Design Softwares Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Circuit Design Softwares Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Circuit Design Softwares Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Circuit Design Softwares businesses are struggling...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Galaxy Compound Semiconductors Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Cree Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Compound Semiconductor Materials processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2026 | Emerson, SMC, Rotork

Global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2026. QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Rack & Pinion Pneumatic Actuator market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global $53 Bn Psoriasis Drugs Markets 2021-2030: Biologic Drugs, Small-Molecule Systemic Drugs, Topical Therapies, TNF-Alpha, PDE4, & Interleukin Inhibitors, Oral, Parenteral, Topical

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report: By Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global psoriasis drugs market size will likely grow to $53,210.6 million by 2030 from...
Miami, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing June 7, 2021

Miami, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQCU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on or about June 7, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MAQC" and "MAQCW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MAQCU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Ground Support Equipment Market Research 2020 by Industry Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | TLD Group, JBT Corporation, Tug Technologies Corporation

Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2026. QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Ground Support Equipment market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Ground Support Equipment market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Ground Support Equipment market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Horizons ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc., ("Horizons ETFs") joined the S&P team and employees from Horizons and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of another Canada's first, the Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF (TSX: HGGB) and close the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Courier Market To 2029: Top Service Providers Are Partnering With Medical Labs, Pharmacies, Blood Centers, Home Health Agencies, And Veterinary Labs

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Courier Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical courier market is growing steadily as a direct effect of the rising...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Its Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. (the " Offeror"), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Signature Aviation plc (" Signature" or the " Company") announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase and consent solicitation (the " Tender Offer") with respect to its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2028 (the " Notes") pursuant to the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated April 8, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement"). Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement or the Standalone Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below), as applicable.