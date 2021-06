“For the last year and a half, the dance floors of DC have been silent, without a single birthday party in sight. Here at DC9, we understand the importance of having your annual throw-down, and invite you to party like you just turned 21. Every Friday and Saturday night for a month beginning June 11, YOU’RE INVITED to “THE LOST BIRTHDAY CLUB,” a place where time doesn’t exist, and everyone understands that “getting back to normal” means outrageous, pop-music forward birthday parties.